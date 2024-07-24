Khoza salutes DStv, welcomes ideas for Premiership from new title sponsor Betway

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza paid tribute to DStv for its backing of the Premiership through difficult times in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and welcomed the ideas of new sponsor Betway.

Khoza announced a “three-year sponsorship worth about R900m” for the Betway Premiership at the PSL offices in Parktown on Wednesday, as DStv ended its five-year deal — signed in September 2020 — a year early.

“Beyond this press conference, we now have Betway as a sponsor of the league. Thank you very much DStv Premiership sponsor,” Khoza said.

“It was done this way because it was part of the plan, a long time ago. We in the executive committee know that, other people and the media don’t know that. And I’m happy to welcome to the podium [Betway CEO] Laurence Michel to talk about himself. He’s got a team, he’s going to introduce them. Congratulations for being part of the PSL.”

Michel said the Premiership deal reinforces Betway’s influence in sponsorships in the major sports in South Africa.