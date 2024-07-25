The announcement of betting company Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership has sparked debate.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza said on Wednesday the Betway Premiership deal was worth “about R900m”. The PSL had to find a new sponsor after DStv withdrew from its sponsorship deal a year before its conclusion.
“Betway as an international brand has been integrally involved in sports sponsorships,” Betway CEO Laurence Michel said in a press conference.
“In the short time Betway has been represented in the South African market, coming up to six years in September, its commitment to furthering South African sport is evident. If you look at the four major sporting codes we have the Betway Premiership in football, SA20 in cricket, the Summer Cup in horse racing and in rugby we are [an associate] sponsor of the Springboks. So this completes the picture for us and it’s a great picture.”
While some sports fans have welcomed the deal and financial stability it brings to the PSL, others were less optimistic. Some raised concerns about gambling being a societal issue and pondered what effect such a deal could have, given its publicising of a betting company.
TimesLIVE Premium reported on Thursday about a fraudster, Ralton Fischer, who robbed a special needs school in Pretoria of R6m to fund his gambling addiction.
POLL | Should a betting company be allowed to sponsor the Premiership?
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
