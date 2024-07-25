Pretorius replaces Coetzee in Proteas’ Test squad for West Indies

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for next month’s two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a left side strain.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Thursday Coetzee will be replaced by North West Dragons' Migael Pretorius.

The uncapped Pretorius returns to the Test set-up for the first time since his maiden call up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka.

The 23-year-old Coetzee sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket this month.