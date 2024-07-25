Pretorius replaces Coetzee in Proteas’ Test squad for West Indies
The Proteas will be without fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for next month’s two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a left side strain.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Thursday Coetzee will be replaced by North West Dragons' Migael Pretorius.
The uncapped Pretorius returns to the Test set-up for the first time since his maiden call up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka.
The 23-year-old Coetzee sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket this month.
He returned home and underwent further assessments by the Proteas' medical team and has not been medically cleared to take part in the tour.
The 29-year-old has an overall first-class wicket tally of 188, with his most recent red-ball outings garnering 23 wickets in eight matches for Somerset in the County Championship in England.
Proteas Test squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (cap, Lions), David Bedingham (Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Dane Piedt (Knights), Migael Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), and Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)