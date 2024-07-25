Refreshed captain Bavuma ‘excited’ about Proteas’ West Indies tour

A refreshed Temba Bavuma is ready to roll up his sleeves and get back to Test cricket after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Test series against India in December.

Speaking ahead of Proteas’ departure on Friday for the West Indies, where they will play two Tests next month, Bavuma, who strained his left hamstring in the first session of the Boxing Day Test, said he cannot want to get back into the thick of things.

“I have come out refreshed after the last few months of no cricket, where it hasargely being about the gym and doing my rehabilitation,” he said at Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.