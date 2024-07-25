Blitzboks shock New Zealand to storm into Olympics sevens semis

Heroic defence helped the Blitzboks shock New Zealand 14-7 in the Sevens quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics at Stade de France in Paris on Thursday evening.

Having qualified for the tournament through the repechage backdoor, and then even the quarterfinals after two defeats in pool play, the Blitzboks showed huge resolve to down one of the tournament favourites to reach the semifinals.

Reaching the semifinals eclipses their performance at the Tokyo Olympics where they were knocked out by Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Selvyn Davids led from the front as he helped inspire his team into an early lead and they doggedly held on despite wave upon wave of Kiwi attack.

Both teams made a nervy start with handling errors the order of the day. In mitigation, the 9pm kickoff in St Denis however made for a greasy ball.

New Zealand's resources were stretched and they were forced into making late changes to their line-up. Their jittery start cost them as the Blitzboks through captain Davids struck first. With the Kiwi defence on the back foot he turned on the pace and burst through two defenders for a converted try.