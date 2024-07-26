Mamelodi Sundowns sign 19-year-old defender

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the acquisition of young defender Asekho Tiwani, who joins the club on a multi-year deal,” the club said.
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed 19-year-old defender Asekho Tiwani from Sekhukhune United.
Tiwani joins defender Kegan Johannes from SuperSport United and attackers Kobamelo Kodisang from Moreirense in Portugal and Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales from Belgian side Lommel SK as Downs’ signings of the 2024-2025 preseason so far.
