Motaung Jnr says Nabi appointment shows Chiefs want to wake the sleeping giant
Kaizer Chiefs went for high-profile Nasreddine Nabi to make a strong statement about the vision and direction the success-starved club wants to take into the future.
Speaking at the unveiling of their home and away kit for the coming season, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said they have gone through a period of introspection after many years of poor results.
After their glorious success of the 1980s and 1990s, Amakhosi have gone nine years without major silverware, and Nabi has been roped in to start the process of reclaiming glory.
“The fact that we have been able to bring in the professionals we have brought in is a big signal to understand the level where we need to be,” said Motaung Jnr.
He explained why they chose to go on a pre-season training camp in Türkiye.
“We had a camp behind closed doors for a specific reason. We wanted the coaching staff and players to bond and have a private space to work. We spent a few days in İzmit and the second part was in Istanbul. It was extremely important to get away for three weeks.
“The weather was prime for conditioning and from a morale boosting perspective and phase one foundation preparation. It was an excellent tour. It was productive and the guys put in a lot of hard work.”
