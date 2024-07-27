Proteas captain Bavuma says Windies tour is not ‘all or nothing’ for Wiaan Mulder

“But when we put together our squad of 15 and 20 guys, his name is definitely there and there is a role that he fulfils with the team. At the moment he is the best guy to do it from an all-rounder's point of view. Marco is not there so Wiaan comes in.
Over the past few months, focus has been on T20 cricket because of the IPL, World Cup and Major League Cricket that comes to an end with a final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns on Monday morning.
Proteas Test captain and top order batter Temba Bavuma has backed all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to come good as he has struggled to hit the lights out since made making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2019.
Mulder who played his first Test match at the age of 20 in Gqeberha where he scored 9 and 5, has failed to lay a claim for a regular place in the team, being in and out of the squad.
With the absence of injured Marco Jansen, Mulder, 26, will get another opportunity in the all-rounder position during next month’s two-match Test series against the West Indies.
Bavuma was quick to point out the matches against the West Indies won’t be a situation of perform or bust for Mulder.
“I know he hasn’t performed at the level that he would have wanted or people expected him to do,” said Bavuma ahead of the squad's departure for the Caribbean.
Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma refreshed and excited about the two-match Tests series against West Indies next month. #proteas #cricket
Over the past few months, focus has been on T20 cricket because of the IPL, World Cup and Major League Cricket that comes to an end with a final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns on Monday morning.
Bavuma said the most important thing is to adjust accordingly.
“Speaking to a lot of batters who play different formats, the biggest challenge we face is adjusting. As players, there is always that temptation of staying current to the trends and the trend now is T20 because it is a big thing.
“Batters try to score quicker, guys are trying to be a lot more entertaining by hitting the ball but in Test cricket you are not going to be successful in all conditions and it just comes down to your preparation.
“In Test cricket you have to be comfortable in leaving six balls in a row but you are not going to do that in T20. It comes down to preparing according to how you would like to play.
“It is also about taking T20 cricket where there are opportunities to put the ball under pressure. Feel free and secure enough to be able to do that, it is something that we talk about within the Test group.
“If the bowler is there for the taking, don’t think twice but know that you have the guys behind you. Back yourself and whatever your decision is. But that is the challenge that a lot of us face and that is just cricket at the moment.”
