Green fins help turn tide for Sharks
Coach Pietersen lauds Junior Boks
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Much has been made of the gold-garlanded Springboks on the Sharks' payroll, but it was their greenest players on the experience scale who helped engineer a potential turn around in their Currie Cup fortunes.
After three consecutive defeats the Sharks brought a team with seven debutants, including three Junior Boks, to Ellis Park for their clash with the Lions last Saturday. They downed the Lions 35-22 and coach JP Pietersen immediately pointed to the newest tyros.
“We needed something for this group to click. The SA U-20 boys coming in brought some spark. You could see that from the three guys coming in,” he said about centres Jurenzo Julius, Lili Bester and lock Batho Hlekani.
“I'm pleased with the young men in the group who showed a lot of character. Not only talking about it but showing it.”
The match, however, also helped extol the virtues of experience, and in that regard flyhalf Lionel Cronje delivered a Master's class.
“It is special for him,” said Pietersen.
“I think he gets a lot of stick. I'm very proud of him. He leads well. He helps the young men being seniors in that group, specially when you look at that backline with Jurenzo, Lily and Jaco Williams. He showed what he's about on and off the field,” said the coach.
Cronje executed the Sharks' game plan to perfection as they pinned the Lions inside their own half. It was very much a case of a plan coming together with Cronje adroitly pulling the strings.
“That was close to what we'd been talking about and working out the past two weeks. Some of the results didn't go our way but this was 80% of what we've been working on and what we want to execute,” said Pietersen.
Though his team was winless before their clash against the unbeaten Lions, Pietersen did not believe the result was a bolt from the blue. Even in their defeats he observed incremental improvement.
“The first game [against the Lions] we lost by a kick, against Griquas we lost the second half and against the Pumas we lost the first, it was never a collective performance,” said the coach.
Though the win will come as a relief to the Sharks' group, Pietersen reminded their success will not be determined by the wins column.
“I always say I'm not about winning but I'm looking for consistency in performance. We've been climbing and this was another step in the right direction.
“This is a young team and the result gave them belief they can compete at this level, not only being a Sharks player but a very good Sharks player.”
The Sharks face another stiff challenge on the road this weekend when they head to Mbombela to face the third placed Pumas who have won three of their four matches.
Elsewhere the Cheetahs, the defending champions, will host the top of the log Bulls on Friday night, Western Province are at home to the bottom of the table Griffons, while they need to dust themselves down before Sunday's clash against Griquas in Kimberley.
