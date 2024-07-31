Sundowns coach Mngqithi warns about obsession with positions as he replaces Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken against what he sees as an “obsession” with positions in a club's technical staff by South Africans as he takes over from Rulani Mokwena.
Mngqithi is part of a technical department that includes senior assistant Steve Komphela, assistant Romain Folz, goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson and assistant goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene.
Their first assignment is Downs' MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City next weekend at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Asked to clarify his exact role in the reconfigured his technical department, Mngqithi said it does not matter what position he occupies.
“We must move away from this obsession with positions guys, because this is killing our country in many ways,” he said.
“Positions are not the most important thing — in my opinion a position is the lowest point of leadership. What’s more important is your level of influence in everything you do,” Mngqithi said addressing a launch of the 2024-25 MTN8 in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
“I was never a fan of positions and I am never perturbed when I see all these things.
“In our country, we have different positions and names and maybe tomorrow I will have a new position for you to get excited about. According to some writers, they say the first thing you have to worry about as a leader is the permission to lead from those who lead.
“The permission you will get as a leader is if you possess the qualities of leadership, which are intellectual capacity, selflessness, trustworthiness, sternness and all these other qualities that make somebody say, 'I am happy to be led by this guy'. This position thing is not the most important for me.”
Mngqithi also said he was consulted early by the club's management and recruitment department before Downs signed Brazilian centre-forward Arthur de Oliveira Sales, who trained with the team on their Austrian preseason camp.
“If I say I know a lot about Sales, I will be lying to you because I have not seen much. I don’t know if you want me to lie but the truth is I have not seen much. He is tall but not as everybody makes him look.
“What I like more abut him is he is quick, he’s got what I call game speed and it is not meteoric speed but intellectual speed. He sees things and anticipates things earlier and he gets into positions at the right moment because he is a bit faster in thinking and seeing things.
“Probably it is his development or level of competition; he is technically sound, has a good first touch, aerially strong but I will not say tall in the Mame Niang level. For me he is a complete striker you would like to have and he is strong on the ball.
“He was not recommended by me but I was made aware of him of him early enough to be able to see the capacity he has. At Sundowns we follow a lengthy process in identifying players, we follow data, videos, and then we make up our minds.
“I will be lying if I say I was not involved when the club decided to sign him, I also said he is the right player for the club.”
Mokwena abruptly and surprisingly departed Downs as head coach this month and has since joined Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic.
MTN8 quarterfinals
Saturday:
Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium (6pm)
Sunday:
Stellenbosch FC v TS Galaxy, Danie Craven Stadium (3pm)
August 10:
Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm)
August 11:
Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City. Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium (3pm)