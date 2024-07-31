Sundowns coach Mngqithi warns about obsession with positions as he replaces Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken against what he sees as an “obsession” with positions in a club's technical staff by South Africans as he takes over from Rulani Mokwena.

Mngqithi is part of a technical department that includes senior assistant Steve Komphela, assistant Romain Folz, goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson and assistant goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene.

Their first assignment is Downs' MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City next weekend at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Asked to clarify his exact role in the reconfigured his technical department, Mngqithi said it does not matter what position he occupies.

“We must move away from this obsession with positions guys, because this is killing our country in many ways,” he said.

“Positions are not the most important thing — in my opinion a position is the lowest point of leadership. What’s more important is your level of influence in everything you do,” Mngqithi said addressing a launch of the 2024-25 MTN8 in Johannesburg on Wednesday.