Triumphant Simone Biles leads US to gymnastics team gold

Simone Biles clinched her fifth Olympic gold medal as she made a triumphant return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Games on Tuesday, reinforcing her status as one of the greatest athletes just three years after withdrawing from the same event at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time, earned the US their 11th Olympic medal in the women's team event with a solid performance on all four apparatus after starting off on the vault, from which she soared high into the air while executing the Cheng to earn 14.900 points.