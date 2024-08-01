Sport

Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris

By Sports Staff - 01 August 2024
Tatjana Smith during the women's 200m breaststroke semifinal on of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on Wednesday.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

South Africa's Tatjana Smith won the silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics 200m breaststroke in the Paris' La Defense Arena pool on Thursday night.

Smith (2min 19.60sec) ended second to Kate Douglas of the US (2:19.24). 

She won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old also won gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo in 2021.

Pieter Coetze placed seventh (1:55.60) in the men's 200m backstroke about half an hour before Smith's race.

That race was won by Hubert Kos of Hungary (1:54.26).

This is a developing story.

