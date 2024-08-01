Tatjana Smith adds silver in 200m breaststroke in Paris

South Africa's Tatjana Smith won the silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics 200m breaststroke in the Paris' La Defense Arena pool on Thursday night.

Smith (2min 19.60sec) ended second to Kate Douglas of the US (2:19.24).

She won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old also won gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo in 2021.

Pieter Coetze placed seventh (1:55.60) in the men's 200m backstroke about half an hour before Smith's race.

That race was won by Hubert Kos of Hungary (1:54.26).

This is a developing story.