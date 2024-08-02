East London football academy boys off to Scotland for trials
Top players from U19 team will have chance to impress at Livingston
It is not often that Eastern Cape footballers get invited for trials for Premier Soccer League teams, let alone overseas, but four boys from the Carlos Academy in East London have received an invite to impress at Scotland’s Livingston...
