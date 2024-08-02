Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, who competed in the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant, has received applause for her remarkable display of determination and strength.
The 26-year-old athlete from Cairo, disclosing her pregnancy via Instagram, shared her extraordinary experience with her followers hours after advancing to the round of 16 in the women's saber event.
Hafez posted a heartfelt message on social media.
“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three. It was me, my competitor and my yet-to-come to our world little baby,” she wrote.
Hafez, a former gymnast with a medical degree, said she faced challenges throughout her career.
“My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, physical and emotional,” Hafez wrote.
“The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16,” she said.
Praise for Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, 7 months pregnant at Paris Olympics
Multimedia reporter
Image: Al Bello
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, who competed in the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant, has received applause for her remarkable display of determination and strength.
The 26-year-old athlete from Cairo, disclosing her pregnancy via Instagram, shared her extraordinary experience with her followers hours after advancing to the round of 16 in the women's saber event.
Hafez posted a heartfelt message on social media.
“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three. It was me, my competitor and my yet-to-come to our world little baby,” she wrote.
Hafez, a former gymnast with a medical degree, said she faced challenges throughout her career.
“My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, physical and emotional,” Hafez wrote.
“The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16,” she said.
With the latest achievement, Hafez has marked her best result across her three Olympic appearances. She finished Monday’s competition officially ranked 16th.
Her Olympic journey began in 2016 at the Rio Games, where she placed 36th, and she improved to 29th at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Hafez’s success extends beyond the Olympics. She won gold medals in the individual and team saber events at the 2019 African Games.
She expressed deep gratitude for her family’s support, particularly her husband, Ibrahim Ihab.
“I'm lucky to have shared the trust of my husband and that of my family to be able to come this far,” she said.
Hafez’s announcement has been met with widespread admiration on social media, where users have celebrated her incredible achievement:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos