Pirates overcome SuperSport in extra time to proceed to the MTN8 semi-final at bouncing Orlando Stadium

If this is what the 2024-2025 season has in store for us, then bring it on.

On a wild night of football in the heart of Soweto, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United walked through the storm but the Sea Robbers came out on the other side with a 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win and a chance to defend their crown for the third time in a row.

Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa scored during extra time after they could not be separated after 90 minutes following goals by Olisa Ndah and Vincent Pule.

In front of a bouncing near-capacity crowd, they dished out an action-packed football match of high tempo, countless notable moments and the only thing missing was a streaker running onto the pitch.

There were several handball incidents which could have changed the course of this absorbing encounter, but referee Abongile Tom did not point to the spot, and this has opened the VAR debate.

To add to the four goals in extra time, United coach Gavin Hunt got a red card for remonstrating with the referee in the dying minutes.