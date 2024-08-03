SuperSport United midfielder Vincent Pule is champing at the bit at the prospect of taking on former club Orlando Pirates during their potentially explosive MTN8 quarterfinal clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Pule left Pirates during the off season after a number of years at the club to join United but he says there are no hard feelings and his focus will be on delivering the instructions from coach Gavn Hunt.
“It is exciting going back to Orlando Stadium to play against Orlando Pirates,” he said while adding that “there won’t be emotions” against his former team.
“The most important part is to stay in the team’s plan. Coach always tells us stick to what we have planned at training. That is going to be most important on Saturday during the match.”
Pule added a reunion with coach Hunt was the reason he chose to join United.
“It is an exciting time for me to once again work with coach Gavin and I am highly motivated. We won the league and trophies during our time together at Bidvest Wits and we want to see SuperSport lifting a trophy this season.
Vincent Pule looking forward to taking on Pirates in MTN8 opener
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SuperSport United midfielder Vincent Pule is champing at the bit at the prospect of taking on former club Orlando Pirates during their potentially explosive MTN8 quarterfinal clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Pule left Pirates during the off season after a number of years at the club to join United but he says there are no hard feelings and his focus will be on delivering the instructions from coach Gavn Hunt.
“It is exciting going back to Orlando Stadium to play against Orlando Pirates,” he said while adding that “there won’t be emotions” against his former team.
“The most important part is to stay in the team’s plan. Coach always tells us stick to what we have planned at training. That is going to be most important on Saturday during the match.”
Pule added a reunion with coach Hunt was the reason he chose to join United.
“It is an exciting time for me to once again work with coach Gavin and I am highly motivated. We won the league and trophies during our time together at Bidvest Wits and we want to see SuperSport lifting a trophy this season.
“Preparations have gone well, this is a good club and there is a good balance of experience and younger players. I am ready and I am fit to compete and fight for the team this season.”
The two teams meet with United enjoying a slight advantage over the Buccaneers having taken four points from them in the league last season.
This week, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his team was ready for the season but was wary of the challenge from United who have made some good reinforcements during the transfer window.
United, who have signed experienced players like Nyiko Mobbie, Pogisho Sanoka and Pule, want to be competitive in the forthcoming Betway Premiership and are also targeting at least one cup competition in the coming season.
Pirates have also made smart moves on the market with the acquisition of Angolan midfield star Gilberto and Selaelo Rasebotja from United while Thalente Mbatha has joined permanently after spending last season on loan.
Action continues on Sunday with Stellenbosch hosting TS Galaxy and next weekend the spotlight will fall on Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos