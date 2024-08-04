Sport

Akani Simbine races into third straight Olympic 100m final in Paris

By David Isaacson in Paris - 04 August 2024
Akani Simbine on his way to winning his 100m semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday evening.
Akani Simbine on his way to winning his 100m semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday evening.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Akani Simbine qualified for his third straight Olympic 100m final, winning his semifinal in 9.87 sec in Paris on Sunday night.

He will line up for the final at 9.50pm with the fifth-fastest qualifying time behind Jamaicans Kishane Thompson (9.80) and Oblique Seville (9.81) and Americans Noah Lyles (9.83) and Fred Kerley (9.84).

Simbine was impressive in his semifinal, winning ahead of Botswana’s world championship silver medallist Letsile Tebogo (9.91) and defending Games champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy (9.92).

Neither Shaun Maswanganyi nor Benjamin Richardson advanced to the semifinals.

Maswanganyi ended fifth in the first heat in a 10.02 season’s best and Richardson was third in the final third heat in 9.95. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...