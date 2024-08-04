Akani Simbine qualified for his third straight Olympic 100m final, winning his semifinal in 9.87 sec in Paris on Sunday night.
He will line up for the final at 9.50pm with the fifth-fastest qualifying time behind Jamaicans Kishane Thompson (9.80) and Oblique Seville (9.81) and Americans Noah Lyles (9.83) and Fred Kerley (9.84).
Simbine was impressive in his semifinal, winning ahead of Botswana’s world championship silver medallist Letsile Tebogo (9.91) and defending Games champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy (9.92).
Neither Shaun Maswanganyi nor Benjamin Richardson advanced to the semifinals.
Maswanganyi ended fifth in the first heat in a 10.02 season’s best and Richardson was third in the final third heat in 9.95.
Akani Simbine races into third straight Olympic 100m final in Paris
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
