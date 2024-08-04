Games athletics late wrap: Bol leads Dutch to mixed relay glory, Rooth wins decathlon

Athletics got into full swing at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, with plenty of medals being won in the late action:

Inspired Bol leads Dutch to mixed relay glory

Femke Bol ran a stunning last lap to lead the Netherlands to victory in the Olympic 4x400m mixed relay on Saturday, glorious redemption for the 24-year-old who fell just before the line in the same race at last year's World Championships.

Bol got the baton in fourth place, about 20m behind the leading US, but ate up the ground in a spectacular 47.93 seconds leg before passing American Kaylyn Brown just before the line.

“I just went for it,” Bol said. “We just wanted a medal this time, we didn't think it would be gold, just a medal.

“Well, we got gold and are the Olympic champions. It is absolutely crazy for a small country like ours.”

The Dutch team of Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver, Isaya Klein Ikkink and Bol clocked three minutes 7.43 seconds, missing the world record time the Americans set in Friday's heats by just two-hundredths of a second.

The U.S. took the silver medal in 3:07.74 and Britain claimed bronze in 3:08.01.

“We did exactly what we needed to do,” said Vernon Norwood, who ran the leadoff leg for the U.S. “We are still world record holders and I can't be more proud of us.”

The 24-year-old Bol, asked what was going through her mind rounding the bend into the home straight while the jam-packed Stade de France crowd cheered her on at an ear-splitting level, said: “Just keep going, keep going.