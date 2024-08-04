Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played their absorbing MTN8 quarterfinal clash to a high tempo for 120 minutes, an interesting development given it was the first competitive match of the 2024-25 season.

The Buccaneers won 3-1 at a noisy, exuberant Orlando Stadium at to book a place in the semifinal and stay on course to defend their crown as Monnapule Saleng (92nd minute) and Evidence Makgopa's (107th) goals in extra time sealed their victory.

This was after they could not be separated after 90 minutes after goals by Bics' Olisa Ndah (44th) and United's Vincent Pule (49th), who chose not celebrate after he scored against his former team.

“We have a high-level strength and conditioning department. When we were [on preseason camp] in Spain we had a lot of time work with the guys,” Riveiro said.