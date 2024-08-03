South Africans in action on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics:
Sunday August 4
Athletics
Men’s long jump qualification (11am)
Jovan van Vuuren
Cheswill Johnson
Women’s 400m hurdles heats (from 12.35pm)
Zeney Geldenhuys
Rogail Joseph
Men’s 400m heats (from 7.05pm)
Lythe Pillay
Zakithi Nene
Men’s 100m semifinals (from 8.05pm)
Akani Simbine
Shaun Maswanganyi
Benjamin Richardson
Final scheduled for 9.50pm
Women’s 800m semifinals (from 8.40pm)
Prudence Sekgodiso — 800m semifinals
Cycling
Women’s road race (2pm)
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio
Tiffany Keep
Golf
Men’s golf tournament, Round 4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (10.11am)
Erik van Rooyen (12.06pm)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 4
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
