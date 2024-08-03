Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 4

By David Isaacson in Paris - 04 August 2024
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland at the Tokyo Olympics.
South Africans in action on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics:

Sunday August 4

Athletics

Men’s long jump qualification (11am)

Jovan van Vuuren

Cheswill Johnson 

Women’s 400m hurdles heats (from 12.35pm)

Zeney Geldenhuys

Rogail Joseph 

Men’s 400m heats (from 7.05pm)

Lythe Pillay

Zakithi Nene 

Men’s 100m semifinals (from 8.05pm)

Akani Simbine 

Shaun Maswanganyi

Benjamin Richardson

Final scheduled for 9.50pm

Women’s 800m semifinals (from 8.40pm)

Prudence Sekgodiso — 800m semifinals 

Cycling

Women’s road race (2pm)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Tiffany Keep  

Golf

Men’s golf tournament, Round 4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (10.11am)

Erik van Rooyen (12.06pm)

