Simbine’s race of his life not enough for Games 100m podium, Lyles wins

Fate was at her cruellest in Paris on Sunday night.

Akani Simbine ran the race of his life, but it still wasn’t enough to make an Olympic podium at the Stade de France on Sunday night, condemning him to fourth for the second time in his career.

The veteran sprinter lowered his national record to 9.82sec in one of the tightest finals in games history, but he missed out on a medal by one-hundredth of a second.

World champion Noah Lyles of the US won in 9.79, just five-thousandths of a second in front of Jamaican Kishane Thompson, while 2022 world champion Fred Kerley ended third in 9.81.

Simbine, who ended fourth in the 100m in Tokyo three years ago, became only the second South African to have finished fourth twice at an Olympics, after racewalker Cecil McMaster.

McMaster got it right in his third outing — in Paris in 1924 — and Simbine will get one more crack in the 4x100m relay later in the week.