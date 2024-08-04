Stellenbosch FC picked up from where they left off in their excellent 2023-24 season with a strong start to 2024-25 as they muscled past TS Galaxy with a 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win on Sunday.
Galaxy were reduced to 10 men when centreback MacBeth Mahlangu caught right-back Kyle Jurgens with an elbow and received a straight red card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka in the 88th minute.
Kamogelo Sebelebele gave the Rockets the lead in the 18th at Danie Craven Stadium, with Jayden Adams equalising quickly in the 25th for Stellies, who won the Carling Knockout and ended third in the Premiership last campaign.
Stellies resume where they left off last season muscling past Galaxy in MTN8
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Andre de Jong gave the Cape side the lead in the 41st and left-back Fawaaz Basidien made the game safe for Stellenbosch in the 56th.
Galaxy took the lead when their skilful 21-year-old forward prospect Sebelebele received a lob in an advanced position on the right, controlled while going a few paces back, turned, beat a defender and struck a low finish from the edge of the box past goalkeeper Sage Stephens.
Within minutes Stellies' 23-year-old attacker Adams gave another glimpse of why he's being sought after by larger clubs as he got on the end of a cross from the right by Devon Titus for a touch past Rockets keeper Wensten van der Linde.
Stellenbosch's Kiwi attacking midfielder De Jong got up strongly at the near post to head in a corner and give the home side the lead as the break approached.
An excellently worked movement from the centre of the edge of the box ended with Basidien played free on the left where, shaping as if to cross from an acute angle, instead he struck past Van der Linde.
