Where’s St Lucia? Alfred puts country on the map with superb 100m win
All eyes were on Sha'Carri Richardson as she attempted to end a long American wait for Olympic women's 100m gold on Saturday — but it was Julien Alfred, from an island of 180,000 people, who stole the show.
The Saint Lucian sprinter delivered a brilliant performance to win the 100m final in a national record 10.72 seconds, beating world champion Richardson into silver and breaking Jamaica's recent stranglehold over the event.
That it was Saint Lucia's first Olympic medal only made the moment sweeter.
“I feel honoured just to be an ambassador for my country," Alfred said. “Not many people know about Saint Lucia. Sometimes I can be in an Uber and they ask me where I'm from, and they'll be like 'Where's Saint Lucia?'"
There are David-and-Goliath stories to be found across any Olympics but perhaps few of the proportion of Saint Lucia vs the US — or Jamaica.
Saint Lucia, an Eastern Caribbean island nation, had never previously had an athlete on the Olympic podium while Americans have won well over 300 titles in athletics alone, topping the all-time medal table by a huge margin.
𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐭 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲! 🇱🇨

Julien Alfred dominated the field in the Women's 100m
Julien Alfred dominated the field in the Women's 100m 😳🔥#Paris2024 #CloserToYourChampions pic.twitter.com/aDsB9NRBXB
Alfred, 23, got herself in the right mindset by watching videos of retired Jamaican great Usain Bolt on Saturday morning and by the evening had catapulted herself into her country's own pantheon of greats.
"[I was] hoping they could get their first Olympic medal and it came as a gold, so I'm sure they're celebrating right now," said Alfred, who grew up running barefoot in a country that lacked proper track facilities.
“It feels amazing to be honest."
Alfred will also compete in the 200m in Paris, with the first round set for Sunday.
Alfred delivered a brilliant gun-to-tape performance to win the 100m final in a rain-sodden Stade de France. Alfred, 23, made her usual slick start and remained clear in heavy rain.
World champion and race favourite Richardson took silver in 10.87 but the American never really threatened and her compatriot Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze in 10.92.
Double Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce, appearing in her fifth Olympics, was listed as 'Did Not Start' shortly before the semifinals and her lane remained empty.
Women's 100m Olympic champion, Julien Alfred comfortably takes the first heat of the Women's 200m race

🇨🇮 Marie-Josée Ta Lou did not start the heat after pulling up in the 100m final last night
🇨🇮 Marie-Josée Ta Lou did not start the heat after pulling up in the 100m final last night ❌
📺 Stream #Paris2024 live: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw #CloserToYourChampions pic.twitter.com/LTzjAs4dOl
Social media footage later emerged of her and Jamaican team members arguing with officials who appeared to be refusing to let her in. Richardson was also seen waiting at the same gate.
Fraser-Pryce was heard saying “they've changed the rules, we always come through this gate".
However, Jamaican Chef de Mission Ian Kelly said her absence was due to injury.
“There was an issue but that was not the reason she did not run," he told Reuters.
“Mrs Fraser-Pryce was allowed to enter the warm-up track but from another gate from which she was directed to enter from. There is no truth that she was not allowed to enter the stadium. Unfortunately she was not able to compete due to an injury sustained during her final warm-up."
With Fraser-Pryce missing the semifinal, Richardson was slow out of the blocks and could not overhaul Alfred.
It was almost a repeat of last year’s world championships, when Richardson sneaked into the final as a fast loser and won the title from lane nine.
There was to be no repeat this time, however, as US-based Alfred hit her stride brilliantly and splashed home for a glorious gold.
Alfred broke down in tears as she dedicated her win to her late father.
“He believed I could do it. He passed away in 2013 — now he couldn’t get to see me on the biggest stage of my career, He believed I could be an Olympian.
“Growing up I used to be on the field, struggling with no shoes, running barefoot, running in my school uniform.
“We barely had facilities. I’m really hoping this gold medal helps the youth and helps St Lucian government to also build the new stadium to just keep the sport growing."
The result meant the US' 28-year gold medal drought in the event goes on. Gail Devers was their last winner in 1996. Marion Jones was stripped of her 2000 Olympic gold for doping.
It also ended Jamaica’s stranglehold on the women's 100m after they won the last four Olympic golds and 10 of the 12 available medals.
Their only finalist on Saturday was 19-year-old Tia Clayton, who was an impressive winner of her semifinal in 10.89 but managed only 11.04 in the final to finish seventh.
Reuters