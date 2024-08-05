Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m final challenge wanes with last place in Paris

South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso's medal challenge in the women's 800m final ended in disappointment as she faded out of the top five in the final straight and ended last.

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won in 1min 56.72sec. Sekgodiso finished in 1:58.79.

The 22-year-old South African, racing in her first major final, ran in the top four or five but waned notably in the final 50m as the rest of the eight-runner field passed her by.