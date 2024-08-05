He won silver at the 2017 world championships in London, but he hasn’t been in that sort of shape since injuring his right knee later that year.
Richardson gives SA 4x100m scare; Wayde, Shaun advance in 200m heats
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Benjamin Richardson gave Team South Africa’s 4x100m relay team a mighty scare as he pulled up gripping his right hamstring in the men’s 200m heats in Paris on Monday evening.
Wayde van Niekerk and Shaun Maswanganyi both finished third in their heats to advance to the semifinals, set for Wednesday night.
But Richardson, who with Maswanganyi and Akani Simbine had competed in the 100m semifinals on Sunday, limped off the track after pulling up on the home straight.
The immediate word from the team was that it might have been cramp, but that he was being sent for an MRI scan to be sure.
If Richardson were forced to withdraw from the Games now it would be a blow for the relay, which competes in the heats on Thursday to try win a spot in Friday’s final.
Van Niekerk executed the bend well before struggling on the home straight, crossing the line in 20.42.
“Started off quite strong, and then as the race went on, I felt there’s still a bit of rust that needs to be shaken off,” said Van Niekerk, who dropped the 400m for the 200m in Paris a month ago.
“It’s been a bit of an inconsistent year, to be honest with you. Not totally pleased with how it has been, but I’m here. Just ran against a quality group of guys. And at the same time, I saw that wasn’t close to where I know I can be.
“I know that there’s still a bit of work that needs to be done and a bit of shifting that needs to be done.”
He made it clear that his focus in Paris was the 4x400m relay, which won silver at World Relays earlier this year, and his individual event — meaning he wouldn’t be available to parachute in with a rescue act for the 4x100m relay if needed.
The word coming out of the athletics team at the time Van Niekerk dropped the 400m from his Olympic roster was that he would do the 4x100m.
But the athlete suggested that had never been on the cards.
“When it comes to selections and needs and wants of the team, obviously my priority is the 4x4. That’s the guys that I worked the journey with to be here today.
“So that’s [where] my mind is at. But at the same time, as an individual, I’ve got some work that needs to be done and I need to stay focused on right now.”
Two of his 4x400m relay teammates, Zakithi Nene and Lythe Pillay, both advanced to the semifinals, winning their repechage heats on Monday morning.
How far Van Niekerk will go in the 200m is unclear.
He won silver at the 2017 world championships in London, but he hasn’t been in that sort of shape since injuring his right knee later that year.
Americans Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton were the fastest in the heats, clocking 19.96 and 19.99 respectively. Noah Lyles, the new 100m Olympic champion, was sixth-fastest in 20.19 followed by Maswanganyi in 20.20.
The US-based sprinter, who is coached by Carl Lewis, was fairly happy with his race.
“I had a little bit of racing before this and I feel my legs a little bit but overall I’m pleased. You know, just qualify nicely for the semifinal. To have to run the repechage round is so taxing on the body, I can’t imagine that, but I had a pretty fast heat so just happy to qualify.
“I know I made some mistakes in that race. I’m gonna look back at it with coach Carl. I know just coming off the turn I went a little bit too hard.”
Maswanganyi was hopeful that Richardson’s injury was not serious.
“I was in the call room, I saw him pull up. Hopefully it’s a cramp because then he’ll still be good enough for the relay. Hopefully nothing major.”
