De Klerk, who was a member of the SA U19 squad at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, showed immense ability with the red ball, picking up 34 wickets in the long format in just six matches, eventually being the highest wicket-taker in the format for the season.
The variation of the 25-year-old on the slow Buffalo Park surface was executed with precision as he made use of the conditions to dismantle the Knights in February.
During that game, he enjoyed a superb match haul of 10 for 190 in Iinyathi’s comprehensive nine-wicket win over the Knights.
The feat matched Josh Dodd (2019) and Thomas Kaber (2022) in the past decade for Border.
Top-order batter Marais, 30, is nominated for T20 Knockout Player of the Season, where he will battle it out with Ruan Haasbroek (Limpopo Impalas), Ernest Kemm (Northern Cape Heat), Don Radebe (Limpopo Impalas) and Daniel van der Merwe (Limpopo Impalas).
In the shorter format, Marais scored 130 runs in the competition in just four games at a strike rate of 140.
The nominees were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including Crystal Arnold, Firdose Moonda, Patrick Moroney, Ashwell Prince and Khanyiso Tshwaku, with statistical input from Andrew Samson.
De Klerk, Marais, Jubati nominated in CSA Awards categories
Image: MARK ANDREWS
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s Jade de Klerk, Liyema Jubati and Marco Marais will vie for Division 2 accolades at the CSA Awards at Vodaworld in Midrand on September 2.
They played a vital part in getting the Iinyathi, who competed in Division 2, into reasonable positions last season to win games in all forms of competition but the East London team had difficulty finishing off opposition even when ahead in some games.
The Iinyathi ended in the middle of the table in both the CSA four-day and one-day tournaments and reached the T20 semifinals.
However, they were unable to secure promotion to the top-flight, with the Knights achieving that honour.
For their efforts, left-arm spinner De Klerk is nominated in the Division 2 four-day domestic series player of the year category together with Blayde Capell (Garden Route Badgers), Jason Oakes (Northern Cape Heat), Johan van Dyk (Northern Cape Heat) and Hano Viljoen (Northern Cape Heat).
Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada are in the running for the Men’s Player of the Year award.
For the Women’s Player of the Year award, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas and Laura Wolvaardt will go up against each other.
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said CSA Awards were a highlight of the calendar.
“The awards provide us with a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the immense talent and dedication of our players, both at the domestic and international levels.
“The introduction of new categories for women’s domestic cricket is a significant step forward in our commitment to promoting and professionalising the women’s game.
“We are proud to recognise the outstanding performances of our female cricketers who continue to inspire the next generation.” — Cricket SA Communications
