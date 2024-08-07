“The automatic qualifying was 62m so I knew I could steer the one throw,” said Van Dyk. “That was just the plan. I actually didn’t want to throw a PB. I was thinking I’m just going to throw over 62, but no, I can’t control the adrenaline.”
Van Dyk, the U-20 world championship silver medallist from 2016, is one of the South Africans who has worked her way to the Games without official support.
She unleashed her potential on the biggest stage of all by staying relaxed in the moment.
“I was calm about it, I knew I could do it,” she said, adding she wasn’t immediately sure it would be as good as it was. “I knew I’d pull hard, but I didn’t know if it could be good. The rhythm felt good, so I’m happy.”
Van Dyk, the only field athlete to make the finals at the world championships last year, said she wanted to be relaxed for the final on Saturday. “That's important. The adrenaline does the rest of the work.
“The final, anything can happen, but I’m positive because if I can throw a 64 like that, it might be big throws,” said the 26-year-old.
Jo-Ane van Dyk, Brian Raats star in the field qualifying at Paris Olympics
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Jo-Ane van Dyk gave the South African athletics squad a much-needed lift as she sent the javelin soaring to a lifetime best at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday morning to qualify for the women’s final on Saturday.
She was the first South African field athlete to advance beyond the qualifying round at Stade de France and was quickly followed by high-jumper Brian Raats.
Then medical student Edmund du Plessis finished second in his 800m heat to advance to the semifinals.
Van Dyk’s 64.22m effort was the best throw of group A, which competed first, and ended up being the fourth-best overall.
Seeded ahead of her were Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk of Poland (65.52), 2016 Olympic champion Sara Kolak of Croatia (64.57) and Colombia’s world championship silver medallist Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (64.40).
“The automatic qualifying was 62m so I knew I could steer the one throw,” said Van Dyk. “That was just the plan. I actually didn’t want to throw a PB. I was thinking I’m just going to throw over 62, but no, I can’t control the adrenaline.”
Van Dyk, the U-20 world championship silver medallist from 2016, is one of the South Africans who has worked her way to the Games without official support.
She unleashed her potential on the biggest stage of all by staying relaxed in the moment.
“I was calm about it, I knew I could do it,” she said, adding she wasn’t immediately sure it would be as good as it was. “I knew I’d pull hard, but I didn’t know if it could be good. The rhythm felt good, so I’m happy.”
Van Dyk, the only field athlete to make the finals at the world championships last year, said she wanted to be relaxed for the final on Saturday. “That's important. The adrenaline does the rest of the work.
“The final, anything can happen, but I’m positive because if I can throw a 64 like that, it might be big throws,” said the 26-year-old.
Her throw elevated her to 10th in the world so far this year.
Raats cleared 2.24m to secure his qualification for the final, also scheduled for Saturday.
He failed twice at 2.20m before changing his run-up, at the suggestion of his coach Martin Marx, who worked with Hestrie Cloete.
“The first few run-ups the steps weren’t in, so I had to switch to old style, to standing steps. I had to quickly switch to that so I could get more control over the run,” he said, explaining the track was too quick.
“I’m a speed jumper so I couldn’t control all that speed; so I had to conserve, stand still so I could get my strides back,” said the biokinetics student at North West University.
Preparing for his final third jump at 2.20 he was confident he would clear that, having done so often this year.
“But I was a little bit scared, if I’m honest, my heart was racing. But I asked the crowd — I love big crowds, so I just jumped it.”
Marathon men of SA paddling find new speed to break into world's top 16
Du Plessis proved he had the kick as he comfortably stayed in the top three to advance to the semifinals on Friday.
“I also thought the guys are going to come and come faster because you see these guys in Diamond League. I’ve never been with them in races so it always looks so fast.
“But when I kicked, they were with me or didn’t come past me. I was like, ‘Ja, I’m pound for pound with these guys’,” said Du Plessis, who crossed the line in 1min 45.73sec.
He had planned to start out in third or fourth position and wait for his chance but found himself in front early on.
“I thought to myself, ‘OK, don’t do all the work but stay there as long as you can’ and then we picked it up a bit on the back straight — but I thought ‘just go with them, they’re also going to be tired’.”
Earlier Marioné Fourie finished a disappointing fourth in her 100m hurdles heat in 12.91, which puts her into the repechage on Thursday morning.
All the latest Paris Games coverage on TimesLIVE’s Olympics 2024 page.
All the Team SA results here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos