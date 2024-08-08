ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season
In the 31st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana striker Lehlohonolo Majoro and renowned analyst Musi Matlaba talk all things football.
Majoro, who played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, said he was expecting fireworks in the remaining MTN8 quarterfinal clashes between Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City on Saturday and Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City on Sunday.
Matlaba — who is part of Pitso Mosimane’s multi-trophy-winning, travelling back room staff as an analyst — said the start of the season being delayed by almost a month has put coaches, fitness coaches and players in a difficult position.
Majoro also reflected on the immense pressure of playing for both Chiefs and Pirates. Matlaba also shared his stories of working at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.