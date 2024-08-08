ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season

In the 31st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana striker Lehlohonolo Majoro and renowned analyst Musi Matlaba talk all things football.

Majoro, who played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, said he was expecting fireworks in the remaining MTN8 quarterfinal clashes between Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City on Saturday and Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City on Sunday.