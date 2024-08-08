Olympics day 13 early wrap: Van Rouwendaal wins swim marathon in Seine, India get hockey medal

There were medals in the women's swimming marathon, hockey, table tennis and climbing in the early action on day 13 of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday:

Swimming: Netherlands' Van Rouwendaal wins marathon gold after slog through Seine

Netherlands' ironwoman Sharon van Rouwendaal claimed her second Olympic women's 10km marathon swimming gold as she snatched victory from her Australian friend and training partner Moesha Johnson in the long slog through the river Seine on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Van Rouwendaal has now medalled at three straight Games after the 2016 champion won silver in Tokyo, making her the most accomplished open-water swimmer at Olympics.

She bided her time before striking late in the final leg upstream, swimming close by a pylon at the Pont des Invalides where the current was weaker before powering past Johnson.

She held on to finish first after a lung-busting two hours, three minutes and 34.2 seconds, 5.5 seconds ahead of Johnson.

Ginevra Taddeucci won the bronze for Italy in 2:03.42.8.

Van Rouwendaal was grief-stricken after her dog died in May and lost interest in swimming for a few weeks before her father convinced her to race.

“My dad said you’ve been away from him for seven years during competitions. Just give it one more race, give it everything and swim for him,” she said.