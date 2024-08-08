Sport

Safa and SABC renew broadcast deal

By Sports Staff - 08 August 2024
A screenshot of a livestreamed video from the SABC Sport channel shows South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan (second from right), SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli (right) and SABC head of sport Keletso Totlhanyo (second from left) announcing a new broadcast deal between the associiaton and public broadcaster at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.
Image: Screenshot/SABC Sport

The South African Football Association has renewed its broadcast contract with the SABC for four years, the two bodies announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made at the SABC's headquarters in Auckland Park and live on SABC Sport by Safa president Danny Jordaan, SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli, the public broadcaster's head of sport Keletso Totlhanyo.

“It’s my great honour to announce that Safa and the SABC have renewed their partnership that has held us in good stead for the past 32 years and that has allowed South Africans to be part of the football journey. We have an agreement in place for another four-year cycle,” Chabeli said.

“What's exciting about this new cycle is also that it's not just limited to the senior teams, for example Bafana Bafana. It's also got the Banyana Banyana matches and the [women's] Hollywoodbets Super League

“But also for me personally I love that we are going to be able to showcase grassroots leagues, which are critical for this country in terms of people coming out in numbers and playing and the future stars in football in South Africa, and also having the opportunity to play globally.”

This is a developing story.

