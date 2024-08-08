Suspended Red Bull employee loses appeal against F1 team boss Horner

An employee has lost her appeal against Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner being cleared of accusations of inappropriate behaviour, the energy drink company said on Thursday.

The unidentified employee, who was suspended in March, appealed after her original complaint was dismissed following an investigation by an independent lawyer that cleared Horner.

Horner, whose team is currently leading both championships, had denied the accusations.

The team’s Austria-based Red Bull parent company said in a statement that the appeal was carried out by another independent King’s Counsel [senior lawyer], who was not named. “All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The King Council’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded,” it said.