Akani Simbine delivered another storming run as he took South Africa from fifth to second in the 4x100m relay at Stade de France on Friday night to secure the first major medal of his career.
The man who had missed out so narrowly in the 100m final on Sunday, finishing fourth by one-hundredth of a second, delivered a superb performance as the anchor, streaking the final leg in an incredible 8.78sec take the silver medal in a 37.57sec African record.
Schoolboy Bayanda Walaza got the team off to a good start, clocking 10.41 before handing over to Shaun Maswanganyi, who did 9.06 down the back straight.
Bradley Nkoana, at 19 just one year older than Walaza, went around the bend in 9.32 before handing over to Simbine.
Simbine wins his Olympic medal as SA take 4x100m relay at Paris Games
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Simbine also finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and fifth at Rio 2016. He was fourth at the world championships in 2019 and fifth in 2017 and 2022.
And when Benjamin Richardson withdrew earlier in the week after injuring his hamstring during the 200m semifinals, it seemed that the relay was doomed.
But the incredible ability of Simbine was able to breathe medal back into the project.
Canada won in 37.50 with Great Britain third in 37.61.
This is South Africa's first Olympic medal in this event and the country's first medal at a major competition since the world championships in 2017.
