New challenge is to break our own records, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City followed up the treble with an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title last term and manager Pep Guardiola has set his sights on more records as they prepare for the season's Community Shield curtain-raiser on Saturday.

City face Manchester United at Wembley in a repeat of the FA Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to their local rivals and Guardiola said they will give their all to win the trophy.

"It is important, it is a final against United, a part of that is trying to refine ourselves. It is step-by-step. (It is important to see) how young players behave on the biggest stage. We will go for it," said Guardiola.

The 53-year-old Spaniard's name has been linked with the vacant England job after Gareth Southgate resigned last month. However, despite his contract with City running out next year, Guardiola said he was focused on the present.