Jo-Ane van Dyk delivered a surprise Olympic medal at Stade de France on Saturday night, taking the women’s javelin silver in a session the more fancied rivals failed to hit their straps.

Potchefstroom-based Van Dyk, a qualified dietician and an under-20 world championship runner-up in 2016, threw 63.93m on her third attempt to leapfrog into second place — and she was never dislodged.

Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan won gold on 65.8,0 with the 2016 Olympic champion Sara Kolak of Croatia, the 2016 Olympic champion, taking bronze on 63.40m, the shortest distance to win an Olympic bronze since 1972.

Van Dyk threw a 64.22m lifetime best in the qualifying round to book her spot in the final, where she flourished like the sunflower tattooed on her ribcage.