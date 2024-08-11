Boks' win marked by big defensive effort, but now they have to go again

There will be no time for complacency for the Springboks as they seek to make a two-Test Rugby Championship clean sweep against Australia in next weekend's clash in Perth.

Their muscle-flexing 33-7 defeat of the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday suggests there is great distance between the sides but the Springboks aren't taking anything for granted.

“It is back to the drawing board, there's another big one in Perth,” reminded lock Salmaan Moerat who was drafted into the squad at the 11th hour after injury ruled out RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje.

“Australia are a very well-coached side with Joe Schmidt. He has obviously brought a new dimension to the squad. We have to come up with new plans and it should be another spectacle next week.”

Despite losing some of their intensity due to three yellow cards it was a Bok performance from the top drawer.