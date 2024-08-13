De Zorzi ready to deliver more as Proteas set sights on second Test

“It wasn’t a conscious thing, like telling myself to play ‘Shuksball’ or something,” De Zorzi chirped. “It wasn’t about trying to entertain people; I’m not quite there, where I can think like that.”

The Proteas batter was pleased with the intent he showed in his two innings in the drawn first Test, where he scored 78 and 45, although he would have liked to have kicked on in the first ‘dig’,

However, persevering on an extremely slow Queens Park Oval pitch will stand him and the rest of the batters in good stead for the second Test which the Proteas expect will be played in similar conditions at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, from Thursday.

“I’m used to the ball coming onto the wicket and scoring squarer on the offside and the legside. So it was important to remain cognisant of the fact that I will have to score most of my runs by hitting the ball a lot straighter.”

It was the same for opening partner Aiden Markram, who like De Zorzi grew up playing on the bouncy and quicker pitches on the highveld. “You can ‘hit’ a lot of fielders, because there are a lot of straight fields set. You have to keep each other engaged, not get bored... We’ve played together at Tuks and the Titans so we have a rapport, we can tell a couple of jokes, to keep it light, and then switch back on,” De Zorzi, who has subsequently moved to Western Province, said of rekindling a relationship at the top of the Proteas batting order.