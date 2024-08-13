Sport

POLL | Are you proud of Team SA’s performance at the Olympics?

By TIMESLIVE - 13 August 2024
Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi of Team South Africa.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

South Africa sent more than 100 sportspeople to compete at the 2024 Olympics in France and won six medals.

Some members of Team SA returned home on Tuesday having earned one gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Paris. Swimmer Tatjana Smith was the biggest winner, winning the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m breaststroke silver medals. 

South Africa's men's 4x100m relay team of Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswangani won the silver medal.

Jo-Ane van Dyk secured a silver medal in the javelin, while the Blitzboks claimed the first medal for South Africa with a bronze when they beat Australia 26-19 in the finals of the rugby sevens.

Mountain biker Alan Hatherly won bronze in the men’s cross-country race.

