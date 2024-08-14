Sport

Gqongo’s family and mentor delighted with his Amajita selection

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 14 August 2024

The Duncan Village community is celebrating one of its sons and TS Galaxy FC Academy player Lakham Gqongo who recently received an SA U20 national squad call-up...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Ford Ranger Platinum
Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...