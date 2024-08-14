Premier League to explain VAR decisions on social media during matches

“In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match Centre will be able to relay on social media near-live information from the VAR Hub during a game,” the league said on Tuesday.

In addition to posting refereeing decisions, the X account, @PLMatchCentre, will also provide insights directly from the VAR hub and refereeing experts with the aim of bringing transparency, the league said.

Experts from PGMOL, the league’s officiating body, will also clarify the laws of the game and provide additional information and updates on the VAR decision-making processes when necessary.

Reuters