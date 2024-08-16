The Springboks beat the Wallabies to the punch in most facets in Brisbane last weekend, and now they want to lay claim to something the hosts are probably more entitled to in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash in Perth — a higher level of desperation.
The desperation stakes are high among the Wallaby players after they suffered a third consecutive defeat to the Springboks, two on home soil. Head coach Joe Schmidt, who oversaw four wins at the start of his reign, will be aching to prove last weekend's result was merely an aberration.
The Boks, however, have made it clear their need to continue the choke hold over the Wallabies is born of necessity. They are denying the Wallabies the little they had to cling to.
“We are determined to back it up this weekend,” stand-in captain Salmaan Moerat said about the bearing last weekend's clash has on the Perth Test.
“Australia will be desperate to turn things around, and we are well aware of that, so our challenge will be to be equally desperate, if not more desperate, on Saturday.”
Springboks keen to beat Wallabies in a Test of desperation stakes
Places up for grabs ahead of clashes against the All Blacks
Moerat's bullishness is rooted in the fact the Boks have much to play for.
“One thing for certain is that everyone in this team is desperate for this chance and they want to cement their places in the squad with an eye on the New Zealand Tests,” he said about the much-anticipated clashes scheduled for Ellis Park on August 31 and Cape Town Stadium on September 7.
“If we can get a good result going into the All Black Tests in South Africa, it would give us a lot of confidence.”
Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes a two-nil clean sweep Down Under will serve the team well in their quest for continued progression.
“It’s important for us to keep improving — and if we can win two out of two here in Australia, it will be special,” he said.
“That said, if we don’t pitch up with a desperate mindset, it could be a long day for us. This is a big occasion for both teams, and the side that arrives there mentally and physically ready will probably take it on the day.”
The Wallabies, who were uncharacteristically passive in Brisbane, will want to display feistier body language at the Optus Stadium.
Moerat and company would have taken note of Schmidt's call for his team to be more combative and accurate this week.
The contact areas will likely be more fiercely contested, but it will also be incumbent on the Wallabies not to again be found wanting in technique and nous in the set pieces.
“They’ll be desperate to rectify things from last week, and they have a forward pack that has a lot of pride in their scrum and set pieces,” added Moerat.
