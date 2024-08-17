That stand ensured the Proteas will take 239-run lead into the third day’s play on Saturday (4pm SA time), with Markram saying the tourists were hoping for more.
Aiden Markram praises teammates as Proteas take control against West Indies
The Proteas took a decisive step towards securing victory in the second Test against the West Indies on Friday thanks to an adventurous sixth-wicket partnership between Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder, which opener Aiden Markram described as “being worth gold”.
Verreynne, who brought up a third Test half century in the final over of the day and Mulder, unbeaten on 34, shared a stand which is currently worth 84, arresting a slide that had seen the Proteas slump from 120/1 to 139/5 after the tea break.
At stumps South Africa were 223/5.
“After a flurry of wickets they steadied the ship and then transferred the pressure back on to (the West Indies),” said Markram.
“They scored freely on that pitch which is a testimony to them as players and batters. It's a massive partnership in the context of the game.”
That stand ensured the Proteas will take 239-run lead into the third day’s play on Saturday (4pm SA time), with Markram saying the tourists were hoping for more.
“We don’t have a set target in mind, we just want to bat for as long as we can.”
Doing so would help the pitch to deteriorate more. After offering plenty of assistance to the seam bowlers on day one, the pitch at the National Stadium in Georgetown, settled down somewhat on the second day, though Markram, who made a gritty 51 off 108 balls, said it still made batting hard.
“We saw throughout the day that there is always something happening sideways or even up and down, and the bowlers always feel like they are in the game,” said Markram.
While the seam movement was the primary feature on the first day when 17 wickets fell, on the second day low bounce was noticeable while West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie, got a couple of deliveries to turn, which will please Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt.
“Hopefully the pitch keeps deteriorating, keeps going up and down and going sideways so when we try to defend that target we get them (out) before they get there (to the target).”
Markram said when he and opening partner, Tony de Zorzi started the second innings, with South Africa holding onto a 16-run lead, they were mainly interested in survival against the new ball.
“The game was in the balance, it was important to take care of the new ball up front because there was a bit of sideways movement. It was nice for Tony and I to get a partnership to get through that initial phase.”
The pair shared what at the stage was the best partnership of the series, 79, until Verreynne and Mulder surpassed it later in the day.
“For us as batters it's a case of trying to maximise as much as you can, that’s why you kick yourself when you get out after you get in, in conditions like these. From my experience playing out there today, you never quite feel like you are in. It’s a pitch where you either grind or really get positive.”
