SA's Dricus du Plessis defeated Nigeria's New Zealand-based Israel Adesanya by submission (rear-naked choke) at three minutes and 38 seconds of round four in their UFC 305 fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday.
It was Du Plessis's first successful middleweight title defence with Adesanya unable to escape the South African's choke hold before tapping out in submission.
This a developing story. — DDR
Dricus du Plessis retains UFC middleweight title by submission
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images
