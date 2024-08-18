“We come from a competitive school and we are very grateful for the opportunities that Paarl Gimnasium gives to our girls to compete against the best,” Van der Merwe said.
Kay Motsepe Schools top netball teams bag Singapore trip
Paarl Gimnasium and Leifo Iziko Combined School were the biggest winners at the Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Championship National Finals in Rustenburg, North West, on Saturday.
The competition, sponsored by Sanlam, played out at the Konka Family Adventure Resort and 36 schools representing all nine provinces participated in the Under-15 tournament.
The schools were split into two groups, Botho and Ubuntu.
As stream winners, Paarl Gimnasium and Leifo Iziko have both won a trip to Singapore, where they will compete in the annual International Youth Netball Challenge in November.
Western Cape side Paarl Gim beat Pietersburg Hoërskool 14-6 in the final, while Leifo Iziko, from the Free State, won 14-10 against Bokamosa.
Coach Juline van der Merwe of Paarl Gimnasium said she was thrilled the school won after missing out last year.
“We come from a competitive school and we are very grateful for the opportunities that Paarl Gimnasium gives to our girls to compete against the best,” Van der Merwe said.
“We came all the way from the Western Cape and we are really thankful that we can be in such a prestigious event.
“It’s an event where you get an opportunity to compete against the best in the country and to just grow as players, and as a coach this win really means a lot to us.
“I have the privilege to have walked a mile with this team.
“I was their coach last year, and last year in the SAs we came third and it was really close.
“We fell out of the semifinal with a point and last year we made a plan to make sure that we will be here this year.
“We trained hard, we knew what was the goal and we knew that everything throughout this season was a stepping stone towards where we are now.”
Leifo Iziko coach Molebatsi Mofokeng said: “We worked very hard from the district level first, where we got position one.
“We told ourselves we should go for the provincial championships now and play even harder because we really wanted to win.
“Last year, we got position two. This year we told ourselves we are coming here for position one
“This year we just needed to be calm and that is what kept us going and our eyes were on the bonus prize, the Singapore trip.
“It was one of the things we missed last year, so this year we told ourselves ‘we are going to Singapore’.
“This win means a lot to us. These are young players but you can see the talent is there.”
Sanlam chief executive Bongani Madikiza was pleased the tournament was a success.
He said Sanlam believed sport brought many opportunities to children, even providing a livelihood for some.
“I am happy to be here and I’m excited to see talent growing into the future.
“Our people need to know that their children have opportunities and we must participate as companies to build those opportunities.”
Botho stream’s second- and third-placed teams, Pietersburg Hoërskool of Limpopo and Monument High from Gauteng, pocketed R150,000 and R100,000 respectively.
The second- and third-placed teams in the Ubuntu stream, Bokamoso Secondary from Gauteng and Limpopo’s Chiawelo High, also won R150,000 and R100,000 respectively.
