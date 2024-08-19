Mike Tyson says ‘YouTuber’ Jake Paul is ‘gonna run like a thief’

Mike Tyson said he was fit and ready for his November 15 fight against Jake Paul as the two boxers had a joint news conference in New York City on Sunday.

The match was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after former heavyweight champion Tyson, 58, had an ulcer flare-up that forced some resting time.

“Iron Mike”, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005.

Asked why he returned to the ring so long after retirement, Tyson's response was clear: “Because I can. Who else can do it but me? We have a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter ever to live.