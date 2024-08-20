Sport

Magesi coach Larsen believes he will get the best out of forgotten Motupa, Sekgota

20 August 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Magesi FC attacker Gift Motupa is working on his fitness before the Betway Premiership campaign.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen is convinced he can get the best out of forgotten attackers Gift Motupa and Kgaogelo Sekgota. 

Motupa, who has turned out for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns; and Sekgota, who was recently at Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC, have joined newly-promoted Limpopo Betway Premiership team Magesi in attempts to revive their careers. 

Larsen expects Motupa, who has not played competitive football for more than a year after he stagnated at Chloorkop, to be fully fit when the Premiership gets under way next month. 

“We know Gift hasn’t played football in about a year. When he left Mamelodi Sundowns he went to SuperSport United and things didn’t work out there and he later joined Baroka and things also didn’t work out there,” Larsen said. 

“It has been a while since he played competitive football and he admitted himself when he joined us he was overweight, but he has worked hard on that aspect of regaining fitness.

“He is not 100% where we want him to be but he is pushing hard and the time we have now before the start of the season will allow him to shed more weight and be in tip-top condition. 

“We are pushing him. He understands what he needs to do and hopefully after the next three to four weeks we will have a fully fit Gift who can add value to our set-up.” 

Larsen said he is going to use the former Bafana Bafana midfielder as a striker or false No 9. 

“Gift can play as a striker or as a No 10 behind the striker. Regardless of which position we are going to play him, he has the football brain and quality with the ball at his feet. 

“It is up to us as a team to play to the strengths of our players and make sure we get the best out of them. Those are the two positions were he could play — he can’t play in the wide areas because he doesn’t have the speed a winger should have. 

“But in those central areas, with his football brain and ability, he can be effective for the team. Those are two positions where we have been working on with him during friendly games.” 

Larsen said Sekgota is looking in good shape and form. 

“This is the player I can definitely say, based on what I have seen over the past five to six weeks, the South African public is going to see a completely different player to the one they saw at Chiefs and Stellenbosch. 

“We have changed his position, we are trying to do a few different things with him based on his skills set and it looks good. I believe he is going to set the league alight this season.

“Based on what I have seen and what I know about the league, he is going to shine.”

Larsen declined to divulge how he is going to use Sekgota. “I don’t want to give away much regarding how we are going to use him.” 

