Rassie has Bok World Cup stars back from injury in squad to face All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has included three Rugby World Cup (RWC) winners who haven’t seen action this year due to injury in his the squad for the Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks.

The Boks welcome back prop Steven Kitshoff, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie for the matches at Ellis Park on August 31 and Cape Town Stadium on September 7.

Erasmus has also recalled No 8 Jasper Wiese, centre André Esterhuizen — both World Cup winners in 2023 — and lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg for the 37-man squad that will assemble in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Bok coach has opted to increase the squad from 33 players to 37 for the two sold-out Tests.

With locks Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn still on the injured list, Janse van Rensburg, who played his first and only Test match against Argentina in Gqeberha in 2021, earned his first call-up back to the national squad.