Winning not the be all and end all for Proteas in T20 series against Windies

Nearly two months have passed since the crushing outcome in the T20 World Cup final and already the Proteas are back on the treadmill, with another series against the West Indies where the primary goal isn't necessarily winning.

Not that the outcome doesn’t matter, but for Aiden Markram the goals for the three-match T20 series that starts in Trinidad on Friday aren’t completely tied up in wins or losses.

“You look at what each main goal is for a different series, you will have a series where results don’t go your way but it will still be good for the team in the long run,” Markram said Tuesday.

He pointed to the Proteas series in Jamaica before the World Cup as an example. The West Indies won all three matches but it was still crucial in providing match time for some of the Proteas players ahead of that tournament, and also giving exposure to others, like young leg-spinner Nqaba Peter.