Kaizer Chiefs clinch signature of Angola star Miguel

“The Portuguese-born defender was an integral part of the Petro de Luanda team that participated in the Caf Champions league and won Angola’s domestic league title last season. He has also appeared five times in Angolan national team colours,” Chiefs said.

Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said he believes Miguel will add great quality to the club's back line.

“We are happy to have a player of Inácio Miguel’s calibre join our team. We’ve watched him and believe his experience, skill and passion for the game embody the spirit of Chiefs and will add a lot of positives in the team.

“We believe he will contribute significantly with his talent and we are looking forward to working with him as he writes another chapter of his career in South Africa.”