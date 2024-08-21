“If you are given a chance and fail to use it, it must be bye bye. Bring in foreign players who will add value,” the Zimbabwean former ace winger told SowetanLIVE.
“All these guys didn't perform last season. A foreign player must be extraordinary but these ones have proven to be ordinary, so any of them can go and Chiefs should not find it difficult to decide.
“ Saile has failed as an attacker because he's scored few goals. Castillo played well only in the first few games after arriving.
“Dove is always injured and he's error-prone just like Ditlhokwe, so I really believe they can let any of them go without thinking twice. Let's hope Miguel is a good player because foreigners must be like, 'wow', when they come here.”
Most of Chiefs' foreign players have underperformed: Muchichwa
Imminent arrival of Angolan Inacio Miguel would mean Amakhosi going over their foreign quota
Journalist
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs should not have a headache deciding which foreign player to cut for the season as most of them have underperformed, says club legend Robson Muchichwa.
The imminent arrival of Inacio Miguel at Chiefs means the club, to register the Angolan utility defender, must do away with one other foreign player as they now have five non-South Africans on their books.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) rules allow clubs to register five foreign players. Newly-signed Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, Botswana captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Congolese attacker Christian Saile, Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo and defender Edmilson Dove from Mozambique, who extended his deal for a further year last month, have filled Amakhosi's foreign quota.
Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino, who recently joined as a free agent, is naturalised. The 28-year-old Miguel, who is primarily a centre back but can play right-back and in central midfield, is believed to have arrived in the country on Tuesday to ink a three-year deal with Chiefs.
As Miguel's capture presents Amakhosi with a conundrum to release one of the others, speculation has been rife Saile is the one who new coach Nasreddine Nabi will sacrifice.
Muchichwa has weighed in on this subject, insisting the club should not have a difficult choice as to who they should let go because all their foreigners have been “ordinary and the same'', meaning the departure of any of them would not be a train smash.
