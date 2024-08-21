Wydad sign Cassius Mailula to reunite with Rulani Mokwena in Morocco
Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula has reunited with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco.
Wydad announced on Wednesday that Mailula has joined the Moroccan giants,who are now coached by Mokwena after his abrupt departure from Sundowns last month. Wydad said the 23-year old striker has signed on a season's Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC, but with an option to buy him outright at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Since his move to North America, Mailula struggled for game time in a team that boasted former Italian internationals Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi and Canadian youth international Deandre Kerr.
As a result of his lack of action, Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not select Mailula for the senior national team and he missed out on appearing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast this year, where South Africa won the bronze medal.
The move to the Moroccan giants is an opportunity for the striker to work his way back into Bafana amid a busy programme where the national team is involved in qualifiers for 2025 Afcon and 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US.