Wydad sign Cassius Mailula to reunite with Rulani Mokwena in Morocco

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula has reunited with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco.

Wydad announced on Wednesday that Mailula has joined the Moroccan giants,who are now coached by Mokwena after his abrupt departure from Sundowns last month. Wydad said the 23-year old striker has signed on a season's Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC, but with an option to buy him outright at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Since his move to North America, Mailula struggled for game time in a team that boasted former Italian internationals Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi and Canadian youth international Deandre Kerr.